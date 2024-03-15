Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) Stake Decreased by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP lessened its holdings in shares of Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Free Report) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,096,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 373,403 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 0.09% of Inari Medical worth $333,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Inari Medical alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Inari Medical by 13.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,385,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,271,000 after acquiring an additional 733,738 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Inari Medical by 6.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,243,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,229,000 after acquiring an additional 242,983 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Inari Medical by 0.8% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,838,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,240,000 after acquiring an additional 22,159 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Inari Medical by 12.0% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,305,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,023,000 after acquiring an additional 247,389 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Inari Medical by 22.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,966,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,689,000 after buying an additional 356,309 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Inari Medical Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NARI opened at $40.73 on Friday. Inari Medical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.40 and a 12 month high of $71.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.47.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Inari Medical ( NASDAQ:NARI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.09). Inari Medical had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a positive return on equity of 1.23%. The company had revenue of $132.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.82 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Inari Medical’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Inari Medical, Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on NARI. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Inari Medical in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $61.00 price target (down previously from $63.00) on shares of Inari Medical in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Inari Medical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Inari Medical from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Inari Medical

About Inari Medical

(Free Report)

Inari Medical, Inc builds minimally invasive, novel, and catheter-based mechanical thrombectomy devices and accessories for the specific disease states in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever system, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels for treatment of deep vein thrombosis and peripheral thrombus; FlowTriever system, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system to remove large clots from large vessels in the peripheral vasculature for treating pulmonary embolism and other complex venous thromboembolism cases; InThrill system to treat small vessel thrombosis; and LimFlow system for patients who have chronic limb-threatening ischemia with no suitable endovascular or surgical revascularization options and risk of major amputation.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NARI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Inari Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inari Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.