Insider Selling: Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) CFO Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Free Report) CFO Yifan Liang sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.31, for a total value of $466,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 293,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,836,729.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Trading Down 3.7 %

Shares of AOSL stock opened at $21.64 on Friday. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited has a 12 month low of $20.03 and a 12 month high of $35.40. The company has a market cap of $611.94 million, a PE ratio of -34.35 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.59.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $165.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.00 million. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 2.68% and a positive return on equity of 0.64%. Equities analysts predict that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley upgraded shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 78,082 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,268,000 after buying an additional 1,374 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the first quarter worth $45,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,460,977 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $79,842,000 after purchasing an additional 7,050 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the 1st quarter worth $845,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.49% of the company’s stock.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Company Profile

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications in Hong Kong, China, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. It offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors for use in smart phone chargers, battery packs, notebooks, desktop and servers, data centers, base stations, graphics card, game boxes, TVs, AC adapters, power supplies, motor control, power tools, E-vehicles, white goods and industrial motor drives, UPS systems, solar inverters, and industrial welding.

