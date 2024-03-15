Insider Selling: Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) SVP Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.15, for a total value of $5,383,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $873,122.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

On Monday, February 12th, Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.31, for a total value of $5,686,200.00.

On Wednesday, January 10th, Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total transaction of $4,980,000.00.

Shares of Arista Networks stock opened at $284.06 on Friday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.68 and a 52-week high of $292.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $266.75 and a 200 day moving average of $226.75. The company has a market capitalization of $88.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.10.

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 35.62% and a return on equity of 31.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ANET. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Arista Networks during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arista Networks during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Arista Networks in the third quarter valued at $33,000. 67.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ANET shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Arista Networks from $230.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Arista Networks from $254.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $225.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $230.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.38.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

