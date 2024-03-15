Insider Selling: CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS) Insider Sells 82,813 Shares of Stock

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS – Get Free Report) insider Mary Jo Prigge sold 82,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total value of $1,035,162.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $961,925. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:CCCS opened at $12.12 on Friday. CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.36 and a 1 year high of $13.41. The company has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a PE ratio of -57.71 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.32 and its 200 day moving average is $11.47.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their price target on CCC Intelligent Solutions from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on CCC Intelligent Solutions in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on CCC Intelligent Solutions from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CCC Intelligent Solutions has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.38.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,809,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,185,000 after acquiring an additional 6,043,282 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in CCC Intelligent Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,163,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 106,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,816 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in CCC Intelligent Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $774,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 84,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after acquiring an additional 2,302 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc provides cloud, mobile, AI, telematics, hyperscale technologies, and applications for the property and casualty insurance economy. The company's cloud-based software as a service platform connects trading partners, facilitates commerce, and supports mission-critical, artificial intelligence enabled digital workflow across the insurance economy, including insurance carriers, collision repairers, parts suppliers, automotive manufactures, financial institution, and others.

