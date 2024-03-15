Insider Selling: Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) Director Sells 46,875 Shares of Stock

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) Director Lara Caimi sold 46,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.90, for a total transaction of $1,495,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $172,228.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Confluent Trading Down 1.8 %

Confluent stock opened at $31.08 on Friday. Confluent, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.69 and a 12 month high of $41.22. The firm has a market cap of $9.72 billion, a PE ratio of -21.14 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.75.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). Confluent had a negative return on equity of 44.16% and a negative net margin of 56.99%. The firm had revenue of $213.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.62 million. Analysts anticipate that Confluent, Inc. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on CFLT. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Confluent from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Confluent from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Confluent in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Confluent in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Confluent from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Confluent has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Confluent

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Confluent by 720.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 272,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,170,000 after purchasing an additional 239,232 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Confluent by 3,176.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 149,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,215,000 after purchasing an additional 145,391 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Confluent during the 1st quarter valued at $5,322,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Confluent during the 1st quarter valued at $507,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Confluent by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 19,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after acquiring an additional 2,235 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

Confluent Company Profile

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company provides platforms that allow customers to connect their applications, systems, and data layers, such as Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native software-as-a-service; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software.

