Insider Selling: Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) CFO Sells 5,515 Shares of Stock

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 5,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.28, for a total transaction of $569,589.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 156,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,193,994.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of ESTC stock opened at $103.18 on Friday. Elastic has a 12 month low of $52.30 and a 12 month high of $136.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $118.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.53. The company has a market cap of $10.40 billion, a PE ratio of 224.30 and a beta of 0.97.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on ESTC shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Elastic from $84.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Elastic in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Elastic from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Elastic from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Elastic from $130.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Elastic currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.26.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Elastic

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESTC. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Elastic by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Elastic by 6.6% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Elastic by 19.6% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in Elastic by 0.5% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 34,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,775,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems lifted its position in Elastic by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.66% of the company’s stock.

About Elastic

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

