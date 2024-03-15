Insider Selling: Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN) Director Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) Director Jonathan Burrell sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.12, for a total value of $2,131,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 683,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,186,488.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Get Garmin alerts:

Jonathan Burrell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 8th, Jonathan Burrell sold 15,000 shares of Garmin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.55, for a total value of $2,123,250.00.

On Wednesday, March 6th, Jonathan Burrell sold 15,000 shares of Garmin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.68, for a total value of $2,110,200.00.

On Monday, March 4th, Jonathan Burrell sold 15,000 shares of Garmin stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $2,100,000.00.

Garmin Price Performance

GRMN opened at $147.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $128.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.95. Garmin Ltd. has a 12 month low of $94.33 and a 12 month high of $149.42.

Garmin Dividend Announcement

Garmin ( NYSE:GRMN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Garmin had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 24.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on GRMN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Garmin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com cut Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Garmin from $119.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective (up previously from $165.00) on shares of Garmin in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Garmin currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Garmin

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Garmin

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GRMN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Garmin in the 4th quarter valued at about $144,641,000. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its position in Garmin by 108.1% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,868,540 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $188,573,000 after acquiring an additional 970,527 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Garmin by 195.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 987,042 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $117,073,000 after acquiring an additional 652,700 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Garmin by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,562,275 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,622,990,000 after acquiring an additional 527,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Garmin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,460,000. 63.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Garmin Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Fitness, Outdoor, Aviation, Marine, and Auto. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; and fitness accessories.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.