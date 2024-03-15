Insider Selling: Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) CFO Sells 6,480 Shares of Stock

Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Free Report) CFO Raul Jr. Parra sold 6,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.95, for a total transaction of $479,196.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $887,917.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Merit Medical Systems stock opened at $71.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 5.45 and a quick ratio of 3.95. The company has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 44.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.90. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $62.58 and a one year high of $85.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.41.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $324.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.66 million. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 7.51%. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MMSI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 26.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 136,214 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,061,000 after purchasing an additional 28,233 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 17.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,016 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 8.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 49,073 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,265,000 after acquiring an additional 3,685 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 55.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,593 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after acquiring an additional 10,143 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 4.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 132,266 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,798,000 after acquiring an additional 5,501 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Merit Medical Systems in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. The company provides micropuncture kits, angiographic needles, sheaths, guide wires, and safety products; peripheral intervention, including angiography, drainage, delivery systems, and embolotherapy products; spine products, such as vertebral augmentation, radiofrequency ablation, and bone biopsy systems; oncology products; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, fluid management, hemodynamic monitoring, hemostasis, and intervention to treat various heart conditions.

