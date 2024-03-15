Insider Selling: MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML) Insider Sells 25,157 Shares of Stock

MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML – Get Free Report) insider Timmie Hong sold 25,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.08, for a total transaction of $1,637,217.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 131,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,561,729.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE:ML opened at $62.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $647.15 million, a P/E ratio of -13.14 and a beta of 2.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.30. MoneyLion Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.50 and a twelve month high of $75.84.

MoneyLion (NYSE:ML – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $112.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.50 million. MoneyLion had a negative return on equity of 11.19% and a negative net margin of 10.69%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($3.00) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that MoneyLion Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ML shares. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of MoneyLion in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of MoneyLion from $30.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of MoneyLion from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of MoneyLion from $30.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.25.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in MoneyLion by 200.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 50,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 33,878 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in MoneyLion during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in MoneyLion by 147.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 57,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 34,046 shares during the period. SVB Financial Group purchased a new stake in MoneyLion during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in MoneyLion in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.78% of the company’s stock.

MoneyLion Inc provides a digital financial platform. The company's platform offers access to banking, borrowing, and investing solutions for customers. Its principal products include roarmoney, a digital demand deposit account; instacash, a cash advance product that gives customers early access to their recurring income deposits; Credit Builder Plus; MoneyLion Investing, an online investment account that offers access to separately managed accounts invested based on model exchange-traded fund portfolios; and MoneyLion Crypto, an online cryptocurrency account.

