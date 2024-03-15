Insider Selling: Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR) Senior Officer Sells 16,100 Shares of Stock

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Frédéric Ruel sold 16,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.92, for a total transaction of C$352,912.00.

Osisko Gold Royalties Trading Down 1.5 %

TSE:OR opened at C$21.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.11. Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd has a 52 week low of C$15.42 and a 52 week high of C$24.42. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$19.68 and a 200 day moving average of C$18.42.

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C$0.01. Osisko Gold Royalties had a negative net margin of 19.55% and a negative return on equity of 2.85%. The company had revenue of C$65.16 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd will post 0.5496472 earnings per share for the current year.

Osisko Gold Royalties Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -92.31%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OR. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$27.00 to C$28.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$25.00 to C$24.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 20th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$25.00 to C$23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Osisko Gold Royalties has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$25.55.

About Osisko Gold Royalties

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on offtake; royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

Featured Stories

