Insider Selling: Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) CEO Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Free Report) CEO Luc Seraphin sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.69, for a total transaction of $940,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 289,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,164,740.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Luc Seraphin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 5th, Luc Seraphin sold 15,000 shares of Rambus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.17, for a total transaction of $932,550.00.

Rambus Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RMBS opened at $60.99 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $63.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of 20.33 and a beta of 1.16. Rambus Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.24 and a fifty-two week high of $76.38.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Rambus ( NASDAQ:RMBS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $136.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.00 million. Rambus had a net margin of 72.41% and a return on equity of 17.70%. Research analysts forecast that Rambus Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on RMBS shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Rambus from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Rambus in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rambus

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rambus by 2.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,383,271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,179,655,000 after purchasing an additional 518,961 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rambus by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,586,966 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $319,960,000 after purchasing an additional 314,467 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Rambus by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,855,801 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $123,434,000 after buying an additional 155,076 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Rambus by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,794,327 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $267,476,000 after buying an additional 616,670 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Rambus by 120.4% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,933,923 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $268,490,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149,396 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

Rambus Company Profile

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, South Korea, Singapore, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5 and DDR4 memory interface chips to module manufacturers, OEMs, and hyperscalers; silicon IP, such as interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced data center, government, and automotive applications; and interface IP solutions for high-speed memory and chip-to-chip digital controller IP.

