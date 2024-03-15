Insider Selling: The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) Insider Sells 24,180 Shares of Stock

The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS – Get Free Report) insider Julie Gruber sold 24,180 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $556,140.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,384 shares in the company, valued at $31,832. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

GPS opened at $23.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.95 and its 200 day moving average is $16.71. The Gap, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.22 and a fifty-two week high of $23.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.17, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 2.24.

GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The apparel retailer reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.29. GAP had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 22.56%. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.75) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that The Gap, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. GAP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.78%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of GAP from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of GAP from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of GAP from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of GAP from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of GAP from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in GAP by 2.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,906,701 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $30,898,000 after buying an additional 80,792 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of GAP by 19.9% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 345,958 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,089,000 after purchasing an additional 57,395 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of GAP by 0.8% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 622,998 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $5,563,000 after purchasing an additional 5,096 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in shares of GAP by 17.3% in the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 102,664 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 15,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of GAP in the third quarter worth about $142,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.71% of the company’s stock.

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Its products include denim and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

