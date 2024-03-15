International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) CEO Lois K. Zabrocky Sells 16,240 Shares

International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Get Free Report) CEO Lois K. Zabrocky sold 16,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.02, for a total value of $844,804.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 136,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,088,245.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of INSW opened at $52.58 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.54. International Seaways, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.77 and a twelve month high of $54.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 4.67 and a beta of -0.05.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The transportation company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $250.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.36 million. International Seaways had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 51.92%. Research analysts anticipate that International Seaways, Inc. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.13%. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.27%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INSW. Pale Fire Capital SE grew its position in International Seaways by 2,495.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE now owns 1,797,025 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $68,718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727,791 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in International Seaways in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $17,047,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in International Seaways by 2,140.5% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 485,049 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,957,000 after buying an additional 463,400 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Seaways during the 4th quarter worth $13,907,000. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Seaways during the 1st quarter worth $13,924,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.08% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on INSW shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of International Seaways in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com upgraded International Seaways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th.

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the international flag trade. It operates in two segments: Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. It serves independent and state-owned oil companies, oil traders, refinery operators, and international government entities.

