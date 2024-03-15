Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP) Stock Position Decreased by B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,425 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF were worth $2,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PDP. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 324,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,993,000 after purchasing an additional 78,616 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF by 109.9% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 40,615 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 911,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,150,000 after acquiring an additional 26,869 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF by 14.6% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 211,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,109,000 after acquiring an additional 26,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF by 216.6% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 38,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,974,000 after acquiring an additional 26,430 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF Price Performance

Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF stock opened at $95.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.02. Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF has a 12-month low of $71.15 and a 12-month high of $97.64.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF Company Profile

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

