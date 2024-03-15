Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (NYSEARCA:PDN) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $31.81

Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (NYSEARCA:PDN – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.81 and traded as high as $32.88. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF shares last traded at $32.56, with a volume of 17,603 shares.

Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $566.57 million, a PE ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 0.92.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PDN. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 61.5% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,589 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 358.8% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF Company Profile

The Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (PDN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI Developed x US Mid\u002FSmall index. The fund tracks a fundamentally-weighted index of small- and mid-cap stocks from developed countries outside the US that are screened based on fundamental metrics.

