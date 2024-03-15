iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) is VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC’s Largest Position

VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 23.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 176,180 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,365 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 6.1% of VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $14,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 55,400.0% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC lifted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 114.4% during the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.38% of the company’s stock.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %
SHY opened at $81.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $81.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.45. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $80.55 and a 1 year high of $82.74.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile
The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.
