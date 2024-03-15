iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Shares Bought by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 1,009.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,348 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,604 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $947,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 92,577.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 228,843,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,499,342,000 after buying an additional 228,596,624 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 20.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,715,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,726,167,000 after purchasing an additional 9,519,411 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,301,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,700,000 after purchasing an additional 226,580 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 31.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,901,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,289,000 after purchasing an additional 3,114,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,328,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,739,000 after purchasing an additional 872,912 shares in the last quarter.

BATS EFV opened at $53.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52-week low of $49.15 and a 52-week high of $59.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.40.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

