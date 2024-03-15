iShares MSCI Spain ETF (NYSEARCA:EWP) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $29.70

Shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF (NYSEARCA:EWP – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.70 and traded as high as $30.94. iShares MSCI Spain ETF shares last traded at $30.63, with a volume of 158,750 shares.

The company has a market capitalization of $788.11 million, a P/E ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.70 and its 200-day moving average is $29.02.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG lifted its position in iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 6.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 191,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,275,000 after purchasing an additional 10,792 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in iShares MSCI Spain ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $370,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 57,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 8.8% in the third quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 66,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,832,000 after acquiring an additional 5,387 shares during the period. Finally, American Trust bought a new position in iShares MSCI Spain ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $3,389,000.

About iShares MSCI Spain ETF

iShares MSCI Spain Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Spain Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Spanish market, as measured by the MSCI Spain Index (the Index).

