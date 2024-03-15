iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) Shares Sold by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 61.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,285 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get iShares S&P 100 ETF alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OEF. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,120,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,432,000 after buying an additional 79,463 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,067,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,187,000 after purchasing an additional 14,774 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 850,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,243,000 after purchasing an additional 27,030 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 681,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,121,000 after purchasing an additional 5,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 399,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,197,000 after purchasing an additional 10,717 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:OEF opened at $244.48 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $234.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $218.74. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 12 month low of $174.62 and a 12 month high of $245.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.