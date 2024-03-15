iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) Shares Sold by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 61.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,285 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OEF. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,120,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,432,000 after buying an additional 79,463 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,067,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,187,000 after purchasing an additional 14,774 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 850,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,243,000 after purchasing an additional 27,030 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 681,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,121,000 after purchasing an additional 5,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 399,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,197,000 after purchasing an additional 10,717 shares in the last quarter.
iShares S&P 100 ETF Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:OEF opened at $244.48 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $234.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $218.74. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 12 month low of $174.62 and a 12 month high of $245.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.99.
iShares S&P 100 ETF Profile
iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than iShares S&P 100 ETF
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- Defense Contractor Stocks Explained, Plus Investment Guide
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- Oracle’s AI Cloud Demand Fuels Profitability Surge
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- Analysts Lead These Markets: The Most Upgraded Stocks in Q1
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.