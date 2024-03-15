James F. Lynch Purchases 660,000 Shares of Globalstar, Inc. (NYSE:GSAT) Stock

Globalstar, Inc. (NYSE:GSAT – Get Free Report) Director James F. Lynch bought 660,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.42 per share, for a total transaction of $937,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,020,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,649,422.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Globalstar Price Performance

Globalstar stock opened at $1.41 on Friday. Globalstar, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.85 and a 52 week high of $2.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -141.00 and a beta of 0.84.

Globalstar (NYSE:GSAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Globalstar had a negative return on equity of 6.43% and a negative net margin of 14.61%. The company had revenue of $52.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.06 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Globalstar, Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Globalstar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Globalstar

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GSAT. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Globalstar during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Abel Hall LLC purchased a new position in Globalstar during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Globalstar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Globalstar during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Globalstar during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.15% of the company’s stock.

About Globalstar

Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Central and South America, and internationally. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational usage, safety, emergency preparedness and response, and other applications.

