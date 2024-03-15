James H. Roth Sells 6,805 Shares of Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) Stock

Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Free Report) Director James H. Roth sold 6,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.42, for a total transaction of $669,748.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 76,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,522,634.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

HURN opened at $95.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $102.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 29.98 and a beta of 0.59. Huron Consulting Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.66 and a 1 year high of $113.31.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.17. Huron Consulting Group had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 4.47%. The business had revenue of $339.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. Huron Consulting Group’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Huron Consulting Group Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on HURN shares. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HURN. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 66.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,540 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 4,609 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,621,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,291,000 after purchasing an additional 589,297 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 168,536 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,735,000 after purchasing an additional 15,858 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,041,969 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,542,000 after purchasing an additional 21,752 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Education, and Commercial. The Healthcare segment provides financial and operational performance improvement consulting services; digital offerings, spanning technology and analytic-related services; software products; organizational transformation services; revenue cycle managed and outsourcing services; financial and capital advisory consulting services; and strategy and innovation consulting services to national and regional health systems, academic and community health systems, federal health system, public, children's and critical access hospitals, physician practices and medical groups, payors, and long-term care or post-acute providers.

