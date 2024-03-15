Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA) Shares Sold by Raleigh Capital Management Inc.

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 2.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 296 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF were worth $517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF alerts:

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JAAA. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 537.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 655.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $130,000.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA JAAA opened at $50.58 on Friday. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a twelve month low of $49.20 and a twelve month high of $51.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.33.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Profile

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JAAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.