Jeffersonville Bancorp (OTCMKTS:JFBC) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $18.51

Jeffersonville Bancorp (OTCMKTS:JFBC – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.51 and traded as high as $19.00. Jeffersonville Bancorp shares last traded at $18.90, with a volume of 311 shares.
Jeffersonville Bancorp Stock Performance
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.03.
Jeffersonville Bancorp (OTCMKTS:JFBC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The bank reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter.
Jeffersonville Bancorp Announces Dividend
Jeffersonville Bancorp Company Profile
Jeffersonville Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Jeff Bank that provides community banking services to individuals, small businesses, and local municipal governments primarily in Sullivan County, New York. The company offers various deposit products, such as checking, money market, savings, and NOW, as well as demand and time deposits.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Jeffersonville Bancorp
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- Defense Contractor Stocks Explained, Plus Investment Guide
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- Oracle’s AI Cloud Demand Fuels Profitability Surge
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- Analysts Lead These Markets: The Most Upgraded Stocks in Q1
Receive News & Ratings for Jeffersonville Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jeffersonville Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.