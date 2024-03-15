Jeffersonville Bancorp (OTCMKTS:JFBC) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $18.51

Jeffersonville Bancorp (OTCMKTS:JFBC – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.51 and traded as high as $19.00. Jeffersonville Bancorp shares last traded at $18.90, with a volume of 311 shares.

Jeffersonville Bancorp Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.03.

Jeffersonville Bancorp (OTCMKTS:JFBC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The bank reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter.

Jeffersonville Bancorp Announces Dividend

Jeffersonville Bancorp Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 26th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Jeffersonville Bancorp’s payout ratio is 22.73%.

Jeffersonville Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Jeff Bank that provides community banking services to individuals, small businesses, and local municipal governments primarily in Sullivan County, New York. The company offers various deposit products, such as checking, money market, savings, and NOW, as well as demand and time deposits.

