Joseph Chillura Sells 49,715 Shares of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) Stock

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Free Report) EVP Joseph Chillura sold 49,715 shares of Valley National Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.18, for a total value of $406,668.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 545,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,460,136.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of VLY opened at $7.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.05. The stock has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 1.09. Valley National Bancorp has a 52 week low of $6.39 and a 52 week high of $11.22.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $449.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.49 million. Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 14.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Valley National Bancorp will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.32%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Valley National Bancorp in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $9.50 target price for the company. TheStreet downgraded Valley National Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Valley National Bancorp from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Valley National Bancorp from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on Valley National Bancorp from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.10.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP boosted its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 198.1% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 2,040 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Valley National Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 80.8% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 3,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares during the last quarter. 60.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, private banking, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Corporate other segments.

