JPMorgan American Investment Trust (LON:JAM) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $912.82

JPMorgan American Investment Trust plc (LON:JAM – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 912.82 ($11.70) and traded as high as GBX 963 ($12.34). JPMorgan American Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 957 ($12.26), with a volume of 474,366 shares changing hands.

JPMorgan American Investment Trust Stock Up 0.2 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 912.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 845.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.34. The firm has a market cap of £1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 966.67 and a beta of 0.68.

JPMorgan American Investment Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

JPMorgan American Investment Trust plc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. It is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan American Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan American Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.