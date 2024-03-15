JPMorgan Global Emerg Mkts (LON:JEMI) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $127.27

JPMorgan Global Emerg Mkts Inc (LON:JEMI – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 127.27 ($1.63) and traded as high as GBX 133.52 ($1.71). JPMorgan Global Emerg Mkts shares last traded at GBX 132.50 ($1.70), with a volume of 697,687 shares.

JPMorgan Global Emerg Mkts Stock Down 0.6 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 127.27 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 124.84. The company has a market capitalization of £389.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,312.50.

JPMorgan Global Emerg Mkts Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. JPMorgan Global Emerg Mkts’s dividend payout ratio is presently -12,500.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Global Emerg Mkts

JPMorgan Global Emerg Mkts Company Profile

In other JPMorgan Global Emerg Mkts news, insider Elisabeth Scott acquired 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 129 ($1.65) per share, with a total value of £16,770 ($21,486.23). Insiders own 3.65% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Global Emerging Markets Income Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. It is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

