Keith A. Meister Sells 325,000 Shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Stock

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) Director Keith A. Meister sold 325,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.90, for a total value of $13,942,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,098,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $261,637,576.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE MGM opened at $42.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $13.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 2.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.14. MGM Resorts International has a 1-year low of $34.12 and a 1-year high of $51.35.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 7.07%. MGM Resorts International’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MGM. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in MGM Resorts International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in MGM Resorts International in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 66.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MGM shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Bank Of America (Bofa) raised their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.90.

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

