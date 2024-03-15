Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Stock Position Reduced by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. decreased its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,746,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 33,128 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust were worth $101,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 37,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $795,000 after acquiring an additional 6,915 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,157,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,545,000 after purchasing an additional 39,426 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,996,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,163,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,340,000 after purchasing an additional 39,722 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,094,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,865,000 after purchasing an additional 24,599 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Kite Realty Group Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Kite Realty Group Trust from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.00.

Shares of NYSE:KRG opened at $20.78 on Friday. Kite Realty Group Trust has a fifty-two week low of $18.77 and a fifty-two week high of $24.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 454.57%.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE: KRG) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in Indianapolis, IN that is one of the largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers and mixed-use assets. The Company's primarily grocery-anchored portfolio is located in high-growth Sun Belt and select strategic gateway markets.

