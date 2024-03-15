KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Stake Increased by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 9.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 229,019 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,167 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in KLA were worth $105,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in KLA by 4.7% during the third quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in KLA by 4.4% during the third quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in KLA by 0.6% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,625 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in KLA by 5.7% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its stake in KLA by 2.5% during the third quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 947 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of KLA in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $550.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of KLA from $535.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Susquehanna downgraded shares of KLA from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $640.00 to $675.00 in a report on Monday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of KLA from $565.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of KLA from $670.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $623.06.

Shares of KLAC opened at $692.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $93.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.34. KLA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $355.88 and a fifty-two week high of $729.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $635.57 and its 200-day moving average is $554.80.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $6.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.91 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 107.56% and a net margin of 27.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.38 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 22.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 19th were paid a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. KLA’s payout ratio is 29.46%.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

