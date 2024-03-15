Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.39 EPS

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.39, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $5.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.80 billion. Kohl’s had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 8.40%. Kohl’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.49) earnings per share. Kohl’s updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.100-2.700 EPS and its FY25 guidance to $2.10-2.70 EPS.

Shares of KSS opened at $25.13 on Friday. Kohl’s has a 12 month low of $17.68 and a 12 month high of $29.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 19th. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is 70.18%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Kohl’s during the first quarter worth $93,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Kohl’s by 43.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 44,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,662,000 after acquiring an additional 13,314 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in Kohl’s during the first quarter worth $1,183,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Kohl’s by 4.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 92,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,816,000 after acquiring an additional 4,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Kohl’s by 1.8% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 28,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

KSS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kohl’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

Kohl's Corporation operates as a omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

