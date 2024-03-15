Konica Minolta (OTCMKTS:KNCAY) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $6.09

Konica Minolta, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNCAY – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.09 and traded as high as $6.80. Konica Minolta shares last traded at $6.80, with a volume of 5,653 shares trading hands.

Konica Minolta Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Konica Minolta (OTCMKTS:KNCAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Konica Minolta had a negative return on equity of 21.29% and a negative net margin of 9.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Konica Minolta, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

Konica Minolta Company Profile

Konica Minolta, Inc engages in digital workplace, professional print, healthcare, and industrial businesses in Japan, China, other Asian countries, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It develops, manufactures, and sells multi-functional peripherals, digital printing systems, and related consumables, as well as offers IT and printing solutions and services.

