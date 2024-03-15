Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) Major Shareholder Sells $4,860,250.70 in Stock

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Free Report) major shareholder Venture Fund X. L.P. Atlas sold 115,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.23, for a total value of $4,860,250.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,676,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $197,470,647.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Kymera Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock opened at $39.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of -15.68 and a beta of 2.30. Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $45.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.31.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $47.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.94 million. Kymera Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 34.83% and a negative net margin of 187.00%. Kymera Therapeutics’s revenue was up 197.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.60) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.21 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KYMR. Bank of America lowered shares of Kymera Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Kymera Therapeutics from $41.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Kymera Therapeutics from $39.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Kymera Therapeutics from $35.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.89.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,335,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,848,000 after buying an additional 278,287 shares during the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL lifted its position in Kymera Therapeutics by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 5,161,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,419,000 after acquiring an additional 422,797 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,997,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,778,000 after acquiring an additional 72,351 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 67.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,514,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419,877 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,419,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,698,000 after purchasing an additional 21,544 shares during the last quarter.

Kymera Therapeutics Company Profile

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

Further Reading

