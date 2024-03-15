Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.08, Yahoo Finance reports. Latham Group had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a negative return on equity of 0.62%. The business had revenue of $90.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share. Latham Group’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Latham Group updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Latham Group stock opened at $2.93 on Friday. Latham Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.04 and a fifty-two week high of $4.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 3.03.

SWIM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Latham Group from $4.85 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 20th. Bank of America cut shares of Latham Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $4.50 to $2.60 in a report on Wednesday.

In other Latham Group news, COO Sanjeev Bahl sold 10,342 shares of Latham Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.05, for a total value of $31,543.10. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 126,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $386,474.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Scott Michael Rajeski sold 24,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.05, for a total value of $75,984.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 266,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $811,736.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Sanjeev Bahl sold 10,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.05, for a total transaction of $31,543.10. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 126,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,474.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,383 shares of company stock worth $165,868. 8.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cullen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Latham Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in Latham Group by 87.2% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 10,087 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in Latham Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Latham Group by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 5,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in Latham Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.79% of the company’s stock.

Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools in North America, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers a portfolio of pools and related products, including in-ground swimming pools that include fiber glass and packaged pools; and pool covers and liners under the Latham, Narellan, CoverStar, and GLI brand names.

