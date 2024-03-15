Law Debenture (LON:LWDB) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $778.62

Law Debenture Co. (LON:LWDB – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 778.62 ($9.98) and traded as high as GBX 786.50 ($10.08). Law Debenture shares last traded at GBX 774 ($9.92), with a volume of 282,302 shares traded.

Law Debenture Trading Up 0.4 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 778.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 784.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.91, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a current ratio of 2.04. The company has a market capitalization of £1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,866.67 and a beta of 0.91.

Law Debenture Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 9.13 ($0.12) per share. This is a positive change from Law Debenture’s previous dividend of $7.63. This represents a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Law Debenture’s payout ratio is presently 11,851.85%.

Law Debenture Company Profile

The Law Debenture Corporation p.l.c., an investment trust, provides independent professional services to companies, agencies, organizations, and individuals in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Portfolio and Independent Professional Services.

