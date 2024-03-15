Lawrence A. Hilsheimer Purchases 14,200 Shares of Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) Stock

Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF – Get Free Report) CFO Lawrence A. Hilsheimer acquired 14,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $67.60 per share, for a total transaction of $959,920.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 159,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,753,537.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Greif Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GEF opened at $63.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $63.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.50. Greif, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.38 and a 12 month high of $76.00.

Greif (NYSE:GEF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $1.07. Greif had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 6.53%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Greif, Inc. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Greif Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 15th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Greif’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.99%.

A number of research firms have commented on GEF. StockNews.com upgraded Greif from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price on shares of Greif in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Greif from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GEF. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Greif by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in Greif by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 52,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,466,000 after acquiring an additional 13,334 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Greif in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $475,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Greif by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Greif by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.98% of the company’s stock.

Greif Company Profile

Greif, Inc engages in the production and sale of industrial packaging products and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial Packaging; Paper Packaging & Services; and Land Management segments. The Global Industrial Packaging segment produces and sells industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid and flexible intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and various services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services to chemicals, paints and pigments, food and beverage, petroleum, industrial coatings, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, mineral product, and other industries.

Further Reading

