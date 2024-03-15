Leerink Partnrs Lowers Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB) to Market Perform

Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Leerink Partnrs from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Get Spruce Biosciences alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Guggenheim downgraded Spruce Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of Spruce Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. SVB Leerink lowered shares of Spruce Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $9.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Spruce Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright cut shares of Spruce Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.14.

View Our Latest Report on Spruce Biosciences

Spruce Biosciences Trading Down 84.4 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Spruce Biosciences

Shares of NASDAQ SPRB opened at $0.81 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.56. Spruce Biosciences has a 52 week low of $0.78 and a 52 week high of $5.95. The stock has a market cap of $33.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.59 and a current ratio of 4.59.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in Spruce Biosciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,681,000. AIGH Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Spruce Biosciences by 75.4% in the 4th quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 2,123,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,223,000 after acquiring an additional 912,863 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Spruce Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,210,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Spruce Biosciences by 150.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 822,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,410,000 after purchasing an additional 494,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Spruce Biosciences by 26.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 529,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 109,226 shares during the period. 78.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Spruce Biosciences

(Get Free Report)

Spruce Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapies for rare endocrine disorders. The company engages in developing tildacerfont, a non-steroidal therapy to enhance disease control and reduce steroid burden for patients suffering from congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH), which is in Phase 2b clinical trial; and to evaluate glucocorticoid reduction in adult patients with classic CAH that is Phase 2b clinical trial.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Spruce Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spruce Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.