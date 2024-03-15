Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN) Expected to Post FY2025 Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Get Legend Biotech alerts:

Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN – Free Report) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright issued their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Legend Biotech in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 13th. HC Wainwright analyst M. Kapoor expects that the company will post earnings of $0.44 per share for the year. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Legend Biotech’s current full-year earnings is ($1.74) per share.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Legend Biotech from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Legend Biotech in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.92.

Legend Biotech Stock Down 2.8 %

LEGN stock opened at $66.11 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.61 and a 200-day moving average of $62.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 8.51 and a current ratio of 8.61. Legend Biotech has a 12 month low of $43.35 and a 12 month high of $77.32.

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.30. The business had revenue of $76.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.63 million. Legend Biotech had a negative return on equity of 38.16% and a negative net margin of 181.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 177.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Legend Biotech

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Legend Biotech in the third quarter worth $32,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Legend Biotech in the second quarter worth $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Legend Biotech in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Legend Biotech in the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Legend Biotech during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.61% of the company’s stock.

About Legend Biotech

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM).

