Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Announces Earnings Results

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The construction company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.36, Briefing.com reports. Lennar had a return on equity of 16.04% and a net margin of 11.59%. The business had revenue of $7.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Lennar Stock Down 7.6 %

LEN stock opened at $152.86 on Friday. Lennar has a 12 month low of $98.56 and a 12 month high of $167.49. The company has a market cap of $42.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $153.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 6.12 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Lennar Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 23rd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. This is a boost from Lennar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Lennar’s payout ratio is currently 14.02%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LEN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Lennar from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Lennar from $137.00 to $136.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Lennar in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Lennar from $132.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lennar presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.73, for a total transaction of $1,477,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 260,556 shares in the company, valued at $38,491,937.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Mark Sustana sold 37,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.38, for a total transaction of $5,460,559.52. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,736,427.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.73, for a total value of $1,477,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 260,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,491,937.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Lennar by 551.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,824,684 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $191,793,000 after buying an additional 1,544,432 shares in the last quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Lennar during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,991,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Lennar by 236.0% during the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 229,341 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $24,106,000 after acquiring an additional 397,951 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Lennar by 94.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 667,414 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,401,000 after purchasing an additional 323,531 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Lennar by 65.5% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 790,021 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $64,127,000 after buying an additional 312,595 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.87% of the company’s stock.

About Lennar

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

