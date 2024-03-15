Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Releases Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.150-3.250 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 3.280. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Lennar Stock Down 7.6 %

LEN opened at $152.86 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 6.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Lennar has a 52 week low of $98.56 and a 52 week high of $167.49. The firm has a market cap of $42.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.71, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.52.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The construction company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.36. Lennar had a return on equity of 16.04% and a net margin of 11.59%. The business had revenue of $7.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lennar will post 14.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lennar Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 24th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 23rd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. This is a positive change from Lennar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Lennar’s payout ratio is currently 14.02%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Lennar from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Lennar from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Wedbush restated a neutral rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Lennar in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Raymond James increased their target price on Lennar from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Lennar from $132.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lennar currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $141.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.73, for a total value of $1,477,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 260,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,491,937.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Lennar news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.73, for a total transaction of $1,477,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 260,556 shares in the company, valued at $38,491,937.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark Sustana sold 37,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.38, for a total value of $5,460,559.52. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,736,427.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FIL Ltd bought a new position in shares of Lennar in the 4th quarter valued at $2,981,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Lennar by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 344,851 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,398,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Lennar by 158.2% during the 4th quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 11,430 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 7,004 shares during the last quarter. Dagco Inc. bought a new position in Lennar during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Perpetual Ltd raised its position in Lennar by 76.0% during the 4th quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 5,496 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373 shares during the last quarter. 79.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lennar

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

Featured Stories

