Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD) Holdings Boosted by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 295,780 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,229 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Lightspeed Commerce were worth $4,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Lightspeed Commerce by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Lightspeed Commerce by 112.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in Lightspeed Commerce by 7.1% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 10,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 1.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 66,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 139,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,362,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.98% of the company’s stock.

Lightspeed Commerce Stock Performance

Shares of LSPD stock opened at $13.01 on Friday. Lightspeed Commerce Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.23 and a 12 month high of $21.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.18 and its 200 day moving average is $15.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.64 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a current ratio of 6.21, a quick ratio of 6.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Lightspeed Commerce ( NYSE:LSPD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $239.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.31 million. Lightspeed Commerce had a negative net margin of 23.85% and a negative return on equity of 2.68%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lightspeed Commerce Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

LSPD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Lightspeed Commerce from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. Barclays decreased their price target on Lightspeed Commerce from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Lightspeed Commerce from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.97.

About Lightspeed Commerce

Lightspeed Commerce Inc engages in sale of cloud-based software subscriptions and payments solutions for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. Its Software as a Service platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

