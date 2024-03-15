MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $94.67.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut MACOM Technology Solutions from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays raised their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Bank of America upgraded MACOM Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd.

MACOM Technology Solutions Stock Performance

MTSI stock opened at $89.93 on Friday. MACOM Technology Solutions has a 1-year low of $48.53 and a 1-year high of $99.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $87.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.82. The firm has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of 86.47, a P/E/G ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 7.24, a quick ratio of 5.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.43. The business had revenue of $157.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.12 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 11.93%. As a group, research analysts forecast that MACOM Technology Solutions will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at MACOM Technology Solutions

In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, SVP Donghyun Thomas Hwang sold 9,397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.24, for a total value of $866,779.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 48,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,457,498. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, SVP Donghyun Thomas Hwang sold 9,397 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.24, for a total transaction of $866,779.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 48,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,457,498. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan Ocampo sold 34,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $3,008,368.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,886,661 shares in the company, valued at $606,026,168. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 811,188 shares of company stock valued at $68,669,828. 22.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $129,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $333,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 1,533.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,234,684 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $114,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159,076 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $506,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 84,311 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,837,000 after purchasing an additional 2,194 shares during the last quarter. 76.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MACOM Technology Solutions

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Australia, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and internationally.

