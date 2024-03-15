MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) SVP Sells $866,779.28 in Stock

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report) SVP Donghyun Thomas Hwang sold 9,397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.24, for a total transaction of $866,779.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 48,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,457,498. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Donghyun Thomas Hwang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 29th, Donghyun Thomas Hwang sold 6,234 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.77, for a total transaction of $547,158.18.

NASDAQ MTSI opened at $89.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.24, a quick ratio of 5.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.82. The company has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.47, a P/E/G ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.63. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.53 and a 1 year high of $99.21.

MACOM Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:MTSI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.43. The business had revenue of $157.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.12 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 14.85%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 69.9% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,451 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. 76.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MTSI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.67.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Australia, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and internationally.

