Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $27.70

Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (NYSE:MFC) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$27.70 and traded as high as C$32.75. Manulife Financial shares last traded at C$32.74, with a volume of 5,348,663 shares.

Get Manulife Financial alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MFC. TD Securities downgraded Manulife Financial from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$34.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$29.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Desjardins raised Manulife Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$29.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Cormark raised Manulife Financial from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$33.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Friday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$35.80.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MFC

Manulife Financial Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$30.73 and a 200-day moving average of C$27.70. The firm has a market cap of C$59.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54, a PEG ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.69.

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (NYSE:MFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported C$0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.84 by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$14.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$10.24 billion. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 20.05%. Research analysts predict that Manulife Financial Co. will post 3.6910936 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Manulife Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.89%. This is a boost from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.30%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Brooks Tingle sold 3,317 shares of Manulife Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$32.76, for a total transaction of C$108,664.92. In other Manulife Financial news, Senior Officer Steve Finch sold 10,294 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$32.76, for a total transaction of C$337,231.44. Also, Director Brooks Tingle sold 3,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$32.76, for a total value of C$108,664.92. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.