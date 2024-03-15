Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART) Stock Rating Upgraded by Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $43.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $30.00.

Get Maplebear alerts:

Several other analysts also recently commented on CART. Barclays raised their target price on Maplebear from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Maplebear in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set an equal weight rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research increased their target price on Maplebear from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Maplebear from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Finally, Benchmark lowered shares of Maplebear from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $35.06.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CART

Maplebear Price Performance

Shares of CART stock opened at $35.74 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.84. Maplebear has a 52 week low of $22.13 and a 52 week high of $42.95.

Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.52. The company had revenue of $803.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $804.62 million. Maplebear’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Maplebear will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 760,479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total transaction of $19,780,058.79. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,783 shares in the company, valued at $540,565.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder Us (Ttgp) Ltd. Sc bought 1,036,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.90 per share, with a total value of $28,923,455.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,036,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,923,455.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 760,479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total value of $19,780,058.79. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $540,565.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 2,157,745 shares of company stock valued at $61,771,955 and have sold 876,692 shares valued at $23,769,172.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Maplebear

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CART. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Maplebear by 151.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 37,952 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Maplebear during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Maplebear during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $982,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Maplebear in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,344,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Maplebear in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $222,000.

About Maplebear

(Get Free Report)

Maplebear Inc, doing business as Instacart, provides online grocery shopping services to households in North America. It sells and delivers a range of products, such as food, alcohol, consumer health, pet care, ready-made meals, and others. The company offers its services through a mobile application and website.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Maplebear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maplebear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.