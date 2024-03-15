MasTec (MTZ) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of MasTec (NYSE: MTZ) in the last few weeks:

3/14/2024 – MasTec is now covered by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. They set a “hold” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock.

3/5/2024 – MasTec had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $55.00 to $106.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/4/2024 – MasTec had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $92.00 to $97.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/4/2024 – MasTec had its price target raised by analysts at TD Cowen from $85.00 to $105.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/4/2024 – MasTec had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $70.00 to $89.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/4/2024 – MasTec had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DA Davidson. They now have a $70.00 price target on the stock.

3/4/2024 – MasTec was upgraded by analysts at Craig Hallum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $96.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $50.00.

3/4/2024 – MasTec had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $74.00 to $99.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/9/2024 – MasTec had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $54.00 to $61.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/2/2024 – MasTec had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $89.00 to $92.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/26/2024 – MasTec had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $60.00 to $74.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/16/2024 – MasTec was downgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $75.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $57.00.

MasTec Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of MasTec stock opened at $84.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.87. The company has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -127.83 and a beta of 1.60. MasTec, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.65 and a 12-month high of $123.33.

Institutional Trading of MasTec

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MTZ. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of MasTec in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of MasTec by 152.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 525 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of MasTec by 75.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 540 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MasTec in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of MasTec in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. 72.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

See Also

