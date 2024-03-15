Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Shares Acquired by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) by 34.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,275,015 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,130,646 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Match Group were worth $324,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Match Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. AM Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Match Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Match Group by 44.6% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,216 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Match Group by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,209 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Match Group by 58.9% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,352 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. 93.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MTCH opened at $33.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.38. Match Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.85 and a 1 year high of $49.24.

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.32. Match Group had a net margin of 19.36% and a negative return on equity of 313.95%. The business had revenue of $866.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $861.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Match Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Match Group in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Match Group from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Match Group from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Match Group from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.37.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, The League, Azar, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

