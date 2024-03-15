Maxim Power (TSE:MXG) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $4.43

Maxim Power Corp. (TSE:MXG – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$4.43 and traded as high as C$4.58. Maxim Power shares last traded at C$4.51, with a volume of 7,396 shares.

Maxim Power Stock Down 0.9 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$4.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$4.49. The company has a market capitalization of C$227.98 million, a PE ratio of 150.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -4.32 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 4.35, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.37.

About Maxim Power

Maxim Power Corp., a power producer company, engages in the development, ownership, and operation of power generation facilities in Canada. The company operates Milner power plant, a gas-fired turbine generator located in Grande Cache, Alberta. Maxim Power Corp. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

