McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Reduce” from Analysts

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $73.78.

MKC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, Consumer Edge downgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd.

Shares of NYSE:MKC opened at $67.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.23 billion, a PE ratio of 26.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $67.14 and its 200-day moving average is $68.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.65. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $59.13 and a 52 week high of $94.39.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.20, for a total transaction of $326,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,181 shares in the company, valued at $2,554,601.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 22.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 6,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 108,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,803,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 1st quarter worth approximately $543,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 1st quarter worth approximately $313,000. 78.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

