Mears Group (LON:MER) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $300.88

Mears Group plc (LON:MER – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 300.88 ($3.85) and traded as high as GBX 356 ($4.56). Mears Group shares last traded at GBX 353 ($4.52), with a volume of 349,688 shares changing hands.

Mears Group Stock Up 0.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.41, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of £351.63 million, a P/E ratio of 1,357.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 343.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 300.88.

Mears Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mears Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides various outsourced services to the public and private sectors in the United Kingdom. It offers rapid-response and planned maintenance services to local authorities; gas and repair services; and maintenance and repairs, capital works, energy investment, and regeneration solutions for public buildings, as well as grounds maintenance services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mears Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mears Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.