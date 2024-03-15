Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) Shares Sold by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lessened its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Free Report) by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 71,236 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 30,816 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Merit Medical Systems were worth $4,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the fourth quarter worth $37,702,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Merit Medical Systems by 1,150.0% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 572,159 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $42,310,000 after purchasing an additional 526,385 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,895,695 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $268,881,000 after buying an additional 520,423 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 108.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 875,581 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $61,834,000 after purchasing an additional 456,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Merit Medical Systems by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,098,400 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $746,777,000 after acquiring an additional 427,712 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MMSI shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Merit Medical Systems in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Joseph Wright sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.68, for a total transaction of $1,892,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 42,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,195,436.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Joseph Wright sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.68, for a total value of $1,892,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,195,436.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director F. Ann Millner sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $1,600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,960 shares in the company, valued at $2,396,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,637 shares of company stock worth $5,351,673 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Merit Medical Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MMSI opened at $71.93 on Friday. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.58 and a 1-year high of $85.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $78.17 and its 200-day moving average is $72.41. The company has a current ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 44.40, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.90.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $324.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.66 million. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 7.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Merit Medical Systems Profile

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. The company provides micropuncture kits, angiographic needles, sheaths, guide wires, and safety products; peripheral intervention, including angiography, drainage, delivery systems, and embolotherapy products; spine products, such as vertebral augmentation, radiofrequency ablation, and bone biopsy systems; oncology products; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, fluid management, hemodynamic monitoring, hemostasis, and intervention to treat various heart conditions.

